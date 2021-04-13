Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Turkey's Ronesans signs MOUs on Libya power plants, airport terminal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Ronesans Holding has signed memorandums of understanding with Libya to build a new international terminal for Tripoli airport, three power plants and a shopping mall.

The agreements were signed by representatives of Ronesans and Libya at a televised ceremony in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday evening.

Aksa Enerji also signed a power plant construction accord with Libya’s GECOL at the ceremony.

No details on the accords were immediately available.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler

