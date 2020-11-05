Turkish finance minister: no plans to intervene in lira - media

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Finance Minister Berat Albayrak ruled out intervening to support the lira as it trades at record lows and reiterated government concerns that raising interest rates could hurt the economy, Milliyet newspaper reported on Thursday.

Albayrak attributed the rise in the dollar to uncertainty due to the U.S. elections and the coronavirus epidemic, and said that the exchange rate is not the only determining factor in assessing economic performance, the newspaper said. Albayrak was responding to the questions of his AK Party lawmakers.

Turkey’s production, exports and employment were ahead of other countries, the paper reported him as saying.

Albayrak said it was possible to curb the rise of foreign currencies through interest rates but the government did not prefer this method because of “concern that a rate hike will decrease production and create a decrease in employment”.

“The (currency) fluctuation was not well above expectation” and an intervention in the exchange rate had not been considered yet, he said.

Turkey’s lira weakened on Wednesday to near a new record low, after recovering some ground a day earlier, as ballots were tallied in a U.S. election that could strain bilateral ties and as expectations grew for tighter monetary policy.

Analysts say the lira’s 30% depreciation this year and inflation stuck around 12% could prompt the central bank to raise interest rates. Expectations of an emergency hike have increased after the lira lost more than 8% in nearly two weeks.

The central bank held its policy rate TRINT=ECI steady at 10.25% last month but raised the top limit of its rate corridor TRLLW=ECI to 14.75%. So-called back-door measures have lifted the average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 13.94% on Tuesday.