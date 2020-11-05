Turkish minister says no plans to intervene in lira - media

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s finance minister ruled out intervening to support the record-low lira currency and he reiterated government concerns that raising interest rates could hurt the economy, Milliyet newspaper reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Berat Albayrak said uncertainty around the U.S. election and the coronavirus pandemic had boosted the dollar, and added the exchange rate is not the only factor reflecting Turkey’s economic performance, the newspaper said. He was responding to questions of his AK Party lawmakers.

Turkey’s production, exports and employment were ahead of other countries, the paper reported him as saying.

The lira weakened again on Thursday to near its all-time low touched earlier in the week, as ballots were tallied in the American vote that could strain bilateral ties if Democrat Joe Biden is elected U.S. President.

Analysts increasingly expect the central bank to raise rates again to head off a 30% lira depreciation this year, and to address inflation stuck around 12%. The currency has lost more than 8% in nearly two weeks.

Albayrak said it was possible to curb the rise of foreign currencies through interest rates but the government did not prefer this method because of “concern that a rate hike will decrease production and ... employment”.

“The (currency) fluctuation was not well above expectation” and an intervention in the exchange rate had not been considered yet, he said.

Tatha Ghose, analyst at Commerzbank, said the minister’s comments contradict a tightening bias articulated by the central bank (CBT) and further undercuts the bank’s political independence.

“Albayrak basically confirmed that CBT has gone out on a limb, without the blessing of political leaders, to tighten monetary policy” in recent months, he said.

“The market will look through such tightening even more now, and the exchange rate is likely to soon come under pressure.”

After a formal tightening in September, the central bank held its policy rate TRINT=ECI steady at 10.25% last month but raised the top limit of its rate corridor TRLLW=ECI to 14.75%. So-called back-door measures have lifted the average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 13.94% on Tuesday.