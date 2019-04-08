Turkish lira weakens as Erdogan questions initial election result

ISTANBUL, April 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to as far as 5.7120 against the dollar on Monday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said it was impossible for an opposition candidate to claim victory in Istanbul by a margin of 13,000-14,000 votes.

The lira weakened nearly 1.58 percent from its close of 5.6220 on Friday after Erdogan’s comments, when he repeated that his party seeks a full recount of Istanbul’s votes.

The currency TRYTOM=D3, which stood at 5.6775 at 0746 GMT, has been pressured by the initial local election results that showed Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) narrowly lost control of both Ankara and Istanbul to the main opposition party CHP.

The AKP has already appealed the initial results in all 39 districts of Istanbul, leading to partial or full recounts across Turkey’s largest city.

Last year, the lira lost nearly 30 percent against the dollar on concerns over the independence of the central bank and worsening ties with Washington. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)