UPDATE 1-Turkish lira hits weakest level since August "flash crash"

(Adds comment, cenbank, watchdog moves, details)

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira hit its weakest level against the dollar since an August “flash crash” on Thursday as investors fretted about tensions with the United States over Turkey’s purchase of Russian defence systems and its incursion in Syria.

The lira weakened as far as 5.9410 against the U.S. currency, bringing its losses so far this year to 11%. On Aug. 26, the lira hit 6.47 in a “flash crash” in Asian trade. Excluding that, it last stood at these levels at the end of May.

As the lira came under pressure for the fifth consecutive trading day, Turkish authorities took steps to limit volatility and underpin the currency, reining in some derivative transactions.

The banking watchdog said banks’ currency swaps, forwards and options with non-residents with a maturity of up to seven days, in which local banks receive forex at maturity, should not exceed 10% of the bank’s regulatory capital.

“Now there is intervention in the swap market. This step will make it harder to sell the lira and take a lira short position,” Tera Yatirim economist Enver Erkan said in a note.

“As it is intervention in the swap market it may be negative for perceptions. The principle goal is to reduced exchange rate volatility,” he added.

On Thursday, the central bank opened a dollar-to-lira currency swap auction with a volume of $1 billion and a 3-month maturity, central bank data showed. It was the first time it had opened such an auction since August.

One of the key sources of tensions in relations with the United States is Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which has prompted Washington to move towards imposing sanctions.

The Senate this week passed a $738-billion defence spending bill which calls on U.S. President Donald Trump to sanction Turkey, prohibits the delivery of F-35 jets to the NATO ally over the S-400 purchases and allows for the lifting of an arms embargo on Cyprus.

The rise in tensions with Washington comes as investors also weigh up the impact of narrower real interest rates, which have fallen below levels in most peer emerging markets after the central bank halved its policy rate to 12% since July.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.3% in morning trade. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 12.77% on Thursday from 12.70% on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)