Turkish bank shares fall after latest FX trading curbs

ANKARA, April 13 (Reuters) - Istanbul’s bank stock index opened down more than 2% after Turkey’s regulator slashed the limit of lenders’ foreign exchange swaps, and the government said it was not planning to make a funding deal with the IMF.

“Given the government’s dismissal of IMF story and banking watchdog’s swap limitation rule, those liquid and fast runner stocks may face some selling pressure today and in the next sessions after all foreigners come back from Easter holiday,” said DenizInvest in a research note.

The main stock index also traded almost 1% lower. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)