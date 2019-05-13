Fresh lira selloff sends Turkey dollar bonds lower

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell across the curve on Monday with longer-dated maturities suffering the biggest declines as a renewed lira selloff roiled Turkish assets.

The 2040 bond fell 0.6 cents to 85.09 cents in the dollar, it’s lowest level in nearly six months, Refinitiv data showed.

The Turkish lira tumbled as investor concerns about political uncertainty resurfaced, reversing gains from late last week when state banks sold billions of dollars to support the currency according to sources. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)