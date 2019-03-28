Lira liquidity hopes help Turkey dollar bonds recover some ground

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s shorter-dated dollar-denominated sovereign bonds recovered some of their early losses on Thursday, with longer-dated bonds moving into positive territory.

The country’s 2030 maturing bond was at 126.690 cents, having earlier fallen to almost 125 cents which was the lowest level since September 2018. Tradeweb data also showed bonds maturing beyond 2040 up between 0.1 and 0.3 cents.

The moves came as signs emerged that Turkish banks had started selling lira to the London market again, after several days of authorities withholding liquidity to underpin the volatile currency. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones)