Turkey dollar bonds dip after U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, led by longer-dated issues, after the U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation calling on President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria.

The 2045 issue slid 0.6 cents to 94.1 cents in the dollar, while the 2041 issue also fell 0.6 cents to 89.4 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Turkey’s bonds have been testing more than 1-year highs in recent days following a hefty interest rate cut by the country’s central bank last week. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones)