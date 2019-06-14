Turkey dollar bonds drop on U.S. sanctions risk

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkish dollar bonds fell on Friday as investors worried over a rising risk of sanctions on the back of flaring tensions between Ankara and Washington over the purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

The 2030 and 2036 issues fell more than 1 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The U.S. has threatened to impose sanctions on Ankara under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the possibility of which has spooked investors and caused a selloff in the lira this year.

Turkey warned it will “take reciprocal steps” if the U.S. imposes sanctions over the purchase of the Russian military equipment, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday. (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)