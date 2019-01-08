Turkey dollar bonds tumble on rising fears over tensions with Washington

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds tumbled on Tuesday amid fears that tensions between Washington and Ankara were rising over Syria.

The bonds were coming under pressure across the curve, with longer-dated issues falling the most. The 2041 issue fell 1.572 cents in the dollar to its lowest in three weeks with yields grinding higher towards 8 percent.

U.S. National security adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart discussed the U.S. troop pull-out from Syria, but earlier comments by Bolton about the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia prompted a sharp rebuke from President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Jamie McGeever)