Bonds News
January 8, 2019 / 2:38 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Turkey dollar bonds tumble on rising fears over tensions with Washington

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds tumbled on Tuesday amid fears that tensions between Washington and Ankara were rising over Syria.

The bonds were coming under pressure across the curve, with longer-dated issues falling the most. The 2041 issue fell 1.572 cents in the dollar to its lowest in three weeks with yields grinding higher towards 8 percent.

U.S. National security adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart discussed the U.S. troop pull-out from Syria, but earlier comments by Bolton about the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia prompted a sharp rebuke from President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below