Turkish dollar bonds gain as lira claws higher

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds rose on Tuesday, supported by a strengthening in the lira following reports Ankara could delay plans for a new Russian-built missile defence system.

The government’s 2030 bond climbed as much as 1.3 cents in the dollar while most other bonds rose between 0.2 and 0.9 cents, Tradeweb data showed. The gains also came as the lira climbed 0.5% against the dollar in the currency market.