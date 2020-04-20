UPDATE 1-Turkish yields plunge after banks nudged to buy more bonds

(Adds analyst comments, lira, shares)

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkish benchmark yields fell sharply on Monday after the government regulator imposed an asset-ratio rule expected to ramp up banks’ bond purchases, while shares firmed and the lira held steady as other EM currencies weakened.

The country’s 10-year benchmark bond yield tumbled to 12.89% from 14.13% at the end of last week. The 2-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.97% from 12.22%.

The BDDK banking watchdog said on Saturday it was setting a minimum level for banks’ loan ratios to promote lending and protect the economy from the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Banks may accelerate local bond accumulation,” said Sadrettin Bagci, analyst at Deniz Invest, adding that other short-term reactions may include banks reducing interest rates on forex deposits to encourage reverse currency shift.

“Banks may let some deposits leave the bank to decrease the denominator of the asset ratio. This may create a slight decline in deposit interest rates,” he said in a note.

Over the longer term loan growth, especially in private banks, may accelerate and lenders may tap external markets for foreign funding, but it may be costly, he added.

The lira held steady at 6.9310. While plunging oil prices hit sentiment in emerging market (EM) assets on Monday, energy importer Turkey benefits from cheaper crude.

The main share index edged up 0.7%, with banking shares also slightly higher.