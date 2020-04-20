UPDATE 2-Turkish yields plunge after banks nudged to buy more bonds

(Adds lending data, possible capital injection, political context)

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkish benchmark yields fell sharply on Monday after the government regulator imposed a new asset-ratio rule, which analysts said would ramp up bond purchases by private banks and could lead to a capital injection for state banks.

While bank stocks edged down and the lira held steady, the country’s 10-year benchmark bond yield tumbled to 12.7% from 14.1% at the end of last week. The 2-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.9% from 12.2%.

On Saturday, the BDDK banking watchdog said that as of next month it would set a minimum level for banks’ loan ratios to promote lending and protect the economy from the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The government and central bank have taken steps to keep credit flowing through what is expected to be a recession brought on by measures to contain the outbreak, including rolling stay-at-home orders and shuttered businesses.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his son-in-law, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, have publicly criticized private banks for not doing enough to support the economy.

Analysts said private banks - which have higher capital ratios than state banks - would need to ramp up lending and debt buying so that their total loans, securities and swap balances exceed their lira deposits under the new rule.

Sadrettin Bagci, analyst at Deniz Invest, said banks could also reduce rates on forex deposits and shed deposits in order to lower the denominator of their asset ratios.

“Banks may accelerate local bond accumulation,” Bagci said, adding that private banks in particular may accelerate lending and tap external markets for foreign funding that could be costly, given a more than 10% drop in the lira so far this year.

The Turkish lira held steady at 6.937 on Monday. While plunging oil prices hit sentiment in emerging market assets, energy importer Turkey benefits from cheaper crude.

Istanbul’s main share index edged up 0.2%, with the bank index off 0.2%.

According to BDDK data, state-owned banks averaged nearly 2% loan growth in each of the last two weeks, while private banks averaged 0.2% and 0.9%.

But while state banks have driven lending in recent weeks and also on the heels of a 2018 currency crisis, their capital adequacy ratios (CAR) have lingered below that of private peers.

“It doesn’t work by telling state banks to grow without their capital increases and at the same time give out loans,” said a banking analyst who requested anonymity. “That is why capital increases are needed. The state will probably give this money.”

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg News reported on Monday the government was considering a capital injection for state banks, including the Treasury possibly issuing lira-denominated bonds to fund it. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ebru Tuncay and Daren Butler; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alex Richardson)