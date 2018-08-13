Turkey CDS default insurance costs surge as crisis grips

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkish Credit Default Swaps - a key instrument investors use to insure against financial turbulence - surged to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis as the lira took another sharp dive in world currency markets.

Five-year Turkish CDS jumped 78 basis points to 529 basis points, data from IHS Markit showed.

A host of other major emerging market CDS levels also rose sharply as contagion worries built. South Africa CDS jumped 20 basis points to 226 basis points while Russia CDS hit a one-year high as they rose 8 basis points 178. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)