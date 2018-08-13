FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 13, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey CDS default insurance costs surge as crisis grips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkish Credit Default Swaps - a key instrument investors use to insure against financial turbulence - surged to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis as the lira took another sharp dive in world currency markets.

Five-year Turkish CDS jumped 78 basis points to 529 basis points, data from IHS Markit showed.

A host of other major emerging market CDS levels also rose sharply as contagion worries built. South Africa CDS jumped 20 basis points to 226 basis points while Russia CDS hit a one-year high as they rose 8 basis points 178. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.