LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey’s sovereign debt fell on Tuesday after Washington imposed softer-than-expected sanctions over Ankara’s military push into Syria.

The five-year credit default swaps (CDS) declined 11 basis points (bps) from Monday’s close to 405 bps, according to data from IHS Markit. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Libby George)