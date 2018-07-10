FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkey CDS jump 22 basis points after President Erdogan appoints cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey’s sovereign debt rose sharply on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled his new cabinet, leaving out some familiar market-friendly names and putting his son-in-law in charge of the economy.

The country’s five-year credit default swaps (cds) jumped 22 basis points (bps) from Monday’s close to 297 bps, the highest level since last Thursday, data from IHS Markit showed. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Claire Milhench)

