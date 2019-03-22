Turkey CDS jump to 2-month highs after rising tensions over Golan Heights

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey’s sovereign debt rose to the highest level since mid-January on Friday amid rising tensions between Washington and Ankara and emerging market assets coming under pressure more widely.

Turkey’s 5-year credit default swaps jumped 12 basis points (bps) to 363 bps from Thursday’s close of 351 bps, data from IHS Markit showed.

Turkish dollar-denominated bonds and the lira have also come under pressure after President Tayyip Erdogan said U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights brought the region to the brink of a new crisis.