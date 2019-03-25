Turkey CDS, money market rates soar after regulator launches bank probes

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey’s sovereign debt soared to a six-month high on Monday, after the country’s financial regulators opened probes into JP Morgan and other banks accusing them of providing misinformation that stoked FX volatility.

Turkey 5-year credit default swaps <CDS) jumped by 27 basis points (bps) to 426 bpd - levels last seen in September in the wake of the summer selloff, data from IHS Markit showed.

Turkish money market rates also surged for a second successive session, with rates for borrowing 1-month funding in 9-month’s time and 3-month funding in 9-month’s time jumping to over 29 percent.

Turkey’s main interest rate is currently 24 percent.

“With archaic measures of this kind he (President Tayyip Erdogan) will scare away even the last courageous Turkey investor,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX & EM Research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

“Who would want to invest in a currency that’s valuation is only based on fear?” (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)