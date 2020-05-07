Turkey currency volatility rises, dollar bonds fall after lira hits new low

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkish lira volatility gauges climbed to fresh two-week highs and the country’s sovereign dollar bonds fell after the currency slumped to a record low.

Turkish lira implied volatility gauges jumped to the highest level in two weeks, with the one week gauge rising to 21.9%, data from Fenics showed.

Turkey sovereign dollar bonds extended falls, with the January 2030 issue dropping 2.5 cents, and the October 2026 issue losing 1.8 cents, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Karin Strohecker; editing by Gareth Jones)