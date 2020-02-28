Tukey dollar-bonds tumble 4 cents after 33 soldiers killed in Syria

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fells as much 4 cents on Friday after tensions in the region escalated sharply with 33 Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria.

The 2034 bond suffered the sharpest falls, dropping 4.3 cents in the dollar to 109.8 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

Ankara responded to the strike by Syrian government forces by saying it would no longer stop refugees from Syria reaching Europe, a move that would reverse a pledge Turkey made to the European Union in 2016 and could quickly draw Western powers into the crisis. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)