Bonds News
September 24, 2019 / 9:17 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Turkey dollar bonds climb on U.S. trade package hopes

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government bonds rose to multi-week highs on Tuesday, after media reports that the United States was preparing to offer Ankara a trade package including F-35 warplanes and Patriot missiles.

Longer-dated bonds made the biggest gains with a 2043 issue up 0.7 cents to 78.60 cents in the dollar, its highest in nearly three weeks. A 2045 issue also climbed 0.6 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Turkey’s lira strengthened too after CNN Turk reported that U.S. ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield recently gave a presentation about the proposed package at the presidential palace prior to President Tayyip Erdogan’s current visit to the U.S.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones

