LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey’s government dropped on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan, a proponent of lower interest rates, dismissed central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya.

Bonds slipped across the curve, with the 2020, 2030 and 2041 issues dropping around 1 cent in early trade, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Tommy Wilkes)