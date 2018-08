LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds extended gains across the curve on Thursday after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak assured international investors that the country would emerge stronger from its currency crisis and its banks were healthy.

The 2045 issue chalked up some of the biggest gains, adding 3.7 cents to trade at 81.95 cents, its strongest level since last Friday, according to Tradeweb data.