LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell on Wednesday, after the country’s Finance Minister, Berat Albayrak, announced plans to cut taxes in several sectors of the economy.

Longer-dated bonds suffered the larger losses, with the 2043 issue falling 0.76 cents, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Marc Jones)