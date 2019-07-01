Turkey dollar bonds jump after Erdogan-Trump meeting

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey’s government rallied on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had heard from U.S. President Donald Trump there would be no sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

The 2030 issue gained more than 1 cent to trade at 133.588 cents in the dollar, the strongest level since mid-March, according to Tradeweb data.

The lira also gained sharply in early trade, strengthening as much as 2.2% against the dollar. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)