Turkey dollar bonds jump after Washington lifts sanctions

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds jumped on Friday after the United States removed two top Turkish officials from the Global Magnitsky Act sanctions list.

Many issues added 1 cent or more, with the 2038 bond jumping 1.3 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

Washington imposed sanctions on Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in August over the imprisonment of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson was released in October and has since returned to the United States. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)