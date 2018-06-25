FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey dollar bonds push higher on Erdogan election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing 2022 and beyond gained on Monday after Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey’s presidential election.

The 2040 issue chalked up the biggest daily gains since 2013, adding 2.898 cents to reach its highest in three weeks at 93.698 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, some of the shorter-dated maturities softened a touch, with the 2019 and 2020 bonds down 0.1-0.3 cents. .

Erdogan emerged victorious overnight from his biggest electoral challenge in 15 years, giving him the sweeping, executive powers he has long sought and extending his grip on the nation of 81 million until at least 2023. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)

