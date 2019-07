LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey’s government surged on Thursday after the central bank cut rates more than expected.

The 2040 issue jumped more than 1 cents in the dollar to the highest level since early February, according to Tradeweb data.

The bank cut its key interest rate by 425 basis points to 19.75% on Thursday in a bid to revive its ravaged economy. (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)