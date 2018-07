LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled his new cabinet, putting his son-in-law in charge of the economy and leaving out some familiar market-friendly faces.

The 2036 and 2038 issue dropped more than 2 cents - their steepest daily decline in more than a month, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)