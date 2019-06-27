Turkey dollar bonds gain after large inflows into local markets

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey’s government gained on Thursday after inflows into local assets surged to their highest level since early February.

Prices for longer-dated bonds made the biggest gains, with most bonds maturing in 2030 or beyond rising 1 cents in the dollar or more.

The 2036 issue jumped 1.8 cents to trade at the strongest level since late February.

Local assets had $256 million of inflows into local assets, government bonds and equities, in the week to June 21, the largest amount since early February and the second highest year to date, according to Deutsche Bank.