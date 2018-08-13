Turkey sovereign, bank dollar bonds fall across the curve

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the Turkish government and banks in the country came under pressure again on Monday as Turkey’s currency crisis deepened and the lira tumbled to fresh record lows.

Longer-dated sovereign dollar bonds, which have fallen across the curve for some six days, suffered some of the steepest losses, with issues maturing 2041 to 2045 tumbling around 3 cents according to Tradeweb data .

Turkish banks’ dollar bonds also tumbled. Halkbank’s 2020 bond dropped more than 4 cents, according to Tradeweb prices, while issues in Yapi Kredi , Garanti Bank, Isbank and other lenders also came under pressure. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Claire Milhench)