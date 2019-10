LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds came under fresh pressure on Tuesday with some longer-dated issues slipping to two-week lows amid jitters over Ankara’s planned incursion into northern Syria and President Donald Trump’s threat to the country’s economy.

Bonds maturing in 2030 and beyond lost nearly 1 cent in a second day of falls. The 2038 issue dropped 0.9 cents in the dollar to 101.598 cents, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Tommy Wilkes)