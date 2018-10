LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell across the curve on Tuesday after the main nationalist party said it would not seek an alliance with President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party in 2019 local elections.

Longer-dated issues suffered the biggest falls, with the 2047 bond falling more than 1 cent to trade at $83.665 - its lowest level in around ten days, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)