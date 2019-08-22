Turkish dollar bonds slide further on recent central bank move, Syria tensions

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey’s government slipped lower on Thursday as nagging concerns over the impact of a recent central bank move and tensions in Syria’s Idlib region.

The 2045 issue was the worst hit, sliding 0.8 cent in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The bonds have been under pressure since a central bank decision earlier this week to lower required reserves limits and boost returns for lenders with more than 10% loan growth. Anxieties about developments in Syria have also weighed on market sentiment.

The Turkish lira on Thursday weakened around 1% against the dollar to its weakest since early July. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)