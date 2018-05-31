Foreigners sell $1.15 bln of Turkish bonds and stocks May 1-25 -IIF

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Foreign investors withdrew $1.15 billion from Turkish government bonds and stocks in the first three weeks of May, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, as doubts over the country’s monetary policy roiled markets.

Outflows from Turkish local currency-denominated bonds amounted to $1 billion between May 1 and May 25, the IIF said.

In the week ending last Friday, non-residents sold Turkish equities to the tune of $9 million, while debt markets saw outflows of $153 million. The IIF’s data applies to government local currency debt securities.