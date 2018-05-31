FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 31, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Foreigners sell $1.15 bln of Turkish bonds and stocks May 1-25 -IIF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Foreign investors withdrew $1.15 billion from Turkish government bonds and stocks in the first three weeks of May, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, as doubts over the country’s monetary policy roiled markets.

Outflows from Turkish local currency-denominated bonds amounted to $1 billion between May 1 and May 25, the IIF said.

In the week ending last Friday, non-residents sold Turkish equities to the tune of $9 million, while debt markets saw outflows of $153 million. The IIF’s data applies to government local currency debt securities.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.