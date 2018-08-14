Asset manager NN IP cuts Turkey, Russia exposure on rising headline risk

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asset management firm NN Investment Partners said on Tuesday it had reduced its exposure to Turkey and Russia following the threat of further U.S. sanctions against Moscow and escalating tensions between Ankara and Washington.

“As a result of the sharp rise in idiosyncratic risks across key emerging market economies, we reduced risk across our emerging market debt portfolios,” Marcelo Assalin, head of EMD at NN Investment Partners, wrote in an emailed comment.

“We have in recent times actively reduced exposure to Turkey and Russia across hard currency, local currency and corporate portfolios given the rise in headline risk in these countries.”

Assalin said he expected Turkey would meet its sovereign obligations in the short term, but there was scope for the economic situation to deteriorate further while Turkish assets were subject to “significant downside risks”.

NN Investment Partners manages approximately 240 billion euros in assets globally.