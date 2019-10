LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkish lira implied volatility gauges jumped to the highest levels in three-weeks after the lira weakened in the wake of Ankara launching its military operation in Syria.

The one week gauge rose to 10.35%, while the one-year gauge jumped to 17.8%, the highest level in four weeks, data from Fenics showed.

Turkey’s lira weakened 0.5% against the dollar. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)