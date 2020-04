LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Turkish lira implied volatility gauges jumped to the highest level in a year on Monday after the lira weakened to levels last seen during the crisis in August 2018.

The one week gauge rose to 23.8%, data from Fenics showed.

Meanwhile one-month risk reversals for the Turkish lira, a gauge of demand for options on the currency rising or falling against the dollar, climbed to 8.375 vol. . (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)