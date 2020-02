ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish Capital Markets Board said it had banned short selling on all stocks listed on the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday, after an air strike in Syria’s Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers.

The regulator has taken similar steps in the past in times of high volatility, including last year. The Turkish lira weakened 0.3% in early trading on Friday. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)