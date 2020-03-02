Turkey extends ban on stock shorting until further notice

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish Capital Markets Board said on Monday that it extended until further notice a ban on short selling which was imposed on Friday, after an air strike killed dozens of Turkish troops in Syria’s Idlib.

The short selling ban will be imposed on all stocks listed on the Istanbul stock exchange, it said. The regulator has taken similar steps in the past in times of high volatility, including last year. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)