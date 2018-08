LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-bonds fell across the curve on Thursday, after the United States imposed sanctions on two of President Tayyip Erdogan’s ministers over the trial of an American pastor accused of backing a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

The 2038 issue fell as much as 1.4 cents to their lowest level since June 20, according to data from Tradeweb. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)