Turkey's Medical Park to list up to 53.38 percent of its shares in flotation - filing

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Medical Park will float up to 53.38 percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) by February 2018, the private hospital chain said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange on Wednesday.

The IPO will see Medical Park offer up to 101 million lira nominal value shares. The listing will also allow private equity firm Turkven to exit its holding in Medical Park.

Medical Park Group is the largest private hospital chain in Turkey, with more than 15,000 employees and 4,900 beds in 29 hospitals. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)