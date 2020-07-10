Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 10, 2020 / 7:30 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Greek PM condemns Turkey's decision to convert Agia Sophia into mosque

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday he condemned ‘in the most intense manner’ a decision by Turkey to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque.

“This is a choice which offends all those who also recognise the monument as a world heritage site. And of course it does not only affect relations between Turkey and Greece, but its relations with the European Union,” Mitsotakis’s office said in a written statement.

Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below