Turkey says Dutch intelligence linked journalist to terror group

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities recently received intelligence from Dutch police that a journalist who was deported on Thursday had links to a designated terrorist organisation, the Turkish presidential communications director said.

In a written statement, Fahrettin Altun did not specify the organisation, but said groups including the Kurdish militant PKK and Islamic State had carried out deadly attacks against Turkish citizens in recent years. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)