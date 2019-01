ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A journalist working for the largest Dutch financial newspaper who was expelled from Turkey on Thursday was deported on suspicion of links to terrorism, a Turkish official said.

He did not provide further details on the allegations against Ans Boersma, 31. Her paper Het Financieele Dagblad said she had been visiting an immigration office in Istanbul to extend her visa on Wednesday when she was detained. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Writing by Daren Butler)