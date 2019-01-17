Dutch prosecutors did not ask Turkey to deport journalist - media

AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s deportation of a Dutch correspondent on Thursday did not come at the request of prosecutors in the Netherlands, local paper Het Parool reported, citing a prosecution spokeswoman.

Turkey has said the reporter, Ans Boersma, was deported after a tip from Dutch police about a possible link to a terrorist group.. The paper quoted a prosecution spokesman as saying Boersma was “not deported or extradited at the request of the Netherlands”.

Dutch foreign ministry and intelligence officials are referring questions to prosecutors, who have not responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Gareth Jones)