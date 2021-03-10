Putin says Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey to start work in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with participants of the We Are Together nationwide volunteer campaign at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey was scheduled to start working in 2023.

Putin was speaking during a video link with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a foundation-laying ceremony for the third reactor of the plant.

Russian nuclear conglomerate Rosatom is building four reactors at the site on the Mediterranean.