Putin says Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey to start work in 2023

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey was scheduled to start working in 2023.
Putin was speaking during a video link with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a foundation-laying ceremony for the third reactor of the plant.
Russian nuclear conglomerate Rosatom is building four reactors at the site on the Mediterranean.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.