ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkish army pension fund Oyak said on Friday that it has started cooperation with Taiwan’s International CSRC to set up a carbon black production facility in southern Turkey.

Oyak said that the facility in Iskenderun will be able to fulfil annual demand in Turkey for 220,000 tonnes of carbon black, which is used in car tyres and other rubber products. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)