Turkey's Erdogan says to present new constitution text next year

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters during the Grand Congress of his ruling AK Party?in Ankara, Turkey March 24, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the text of a new constitution will be presented to the Turkish people for discussion next year, having overhauled the previous constitution in 2017 to grant his office sweeping powers.

Erdogan revealed the plan in a speech to a congress of his ruling AK Party. He had said last month the AKP and its nationalist allies may start work on drafting a new constitution.